‘Disaster’: DeSantis-Musk Twitter Announcement Repeatedly Crashes, Shuts Down Before It Even Starts

Elon Musk and Ron DeSantis’s Twitter Space, in which the Florida governor was set to announce his run for president, suffered repeated technical failures on Wednesday. The Twitter Space eventually shut down after some 20 minutes of technical failures and was relaunched shortly thereafter.

David Sacks, the tech investor who hosted the event, said at one point as the feed cut in and out, “So many people here that I think we are, we are kind of melting the servers, which is a good sign.”

The event soon restarted, and DeSantis delivered his announcement. “We must end the culture of losing that has infected the Republican Party in recent years,” DeSantis declared. “The tired dogmas of the past are inadequate for a vibrant future. We must look forward, not backwards,” he added, taking an apparent swipe at former President Donald Trump — his main 2024 primary opponent.

DeSantis then ran through various issues on his platform including securing the border and fighting “woke” culture. DeSantis also took aim at President Joe Biden, saying, “Well, I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback. Look, we know our country is going in the wrong direction. We see it with our eyes and we feel it in our bones.”

“Our southern borders collapse. Drugs are pouring into the country. Our cities are being hollowed out by spiking crime. The federal government’s making it harder for the average family to make ends meet and to attain and maintain a middle-class lifestyle. And our president, well, he lacks vigor, flounders in the face of our nation’s challenges,” he added.

Musk, Sacks, and DeSantis then spoke about a variety of issues and brought in Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) as well. DeSantis was asked about Covid, his fight with Disney, how to cut federal spending, and the state of modern media, which led to Musk and DeSantis both slamming recent headlines regarding the Twitter Space conversation.

DeSantis made his 2024 presidential run official ahead of the Twitter event failure by dropping a video on his Twitter account. “We need the courage to lead and the strength to win,” DeSantis said in the clip. “I’m Ron DeSantis, and I’m running for president to lead our great American comeback.”

Musk, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion, had made gutting cuts to the social media company since taking over. Ahead of the Twitter Spaces debacle, Musk had said his event with DeSantis was not an endorsement, but an effort to bolster free speech on the platform and maintain Twitter as a public town square.

This is a developing story and has been updated…

Cuts back in. Cuts back out. This is ridiculous. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 24, 2023

The guys who can’t run a conference call should definitely run the country — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) May 24, 2023

This is a disaster in real time. — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) May 24, 2023

He’s talking to the richest guy on the planet on a platform where nobody can see him. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 24, 2023

The answer to this question is: "No."https://t.co/T3IMl81ZXs — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) May 24, 2023

