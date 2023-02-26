‘Do You Still Identify as a Democrat?’ Maria Bartiromo Puts Joe Manchin on the Spot About His Party Afilliation and Whether He’s Running for Reelection

Maria Bartiromo put Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on the spot, Sunday, about whether he still identifies as a Democrat — and whether he plans to run for reelection in 2024, or perhaps for another office.

Speaking with the senator on Sunday Morning Futures, the Fox News anchor tried to get clarity on which office, if any, he’ll seek in 2024 or beyond.

“You told a radio interview this week that you will not be running for president,” Bartiromo said. “What are your plans? Will you run for re-election?”

Manchin, though, completely punted.

“Listen, my main concern — and to all of you, and all of your viewers — is how do we bring this country together?” Manchin said. “How do we make it work? How do we make Democrats, Republicans become Americans again and not just party affiliates? This is what’s happening right now, we’re pushing people further apart, making people take a side and then we’re rewarding for bad behavior. The country has to be about America, and coming together.”

“Do you still identify as a Democrat?” Bartiromo asked.

“I identify as an American,” Manchin replied. “I’m an American through and through.”

“Will you run for governor?” Bartiromo asked.

Once more, Manchin demurred.

“I’m gonna do whatever I can to help my country come together, and my state come together,” Manchin said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

