You may remember that a few senators have been under scrutiny for stock trades early on in the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, per the Wall Street Journal, DOJ investigations into three of those senators are ending — while one is going forward:

The Justice Department is closing investigations into three U.S. senators for stocks trades made shortly before the coronavirus market turmoil, but is continuing a related investigation into Sen. Richard Burr, according to people familiar with the matter. Prosecutors on Tuesday are alerting defense attorneys for Republicans Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and James Inhofe of Oklahoma as well as Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California, that they are closing investigations into their trading, the people said.

Burr’s actions have gotten particular scrutiny, given his role as chairman of the Senate Intel Committee (he’s since stepped down). Earlier this month, the FBI reportedly seized his cell phone.

