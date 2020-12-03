President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is reportedly considering a bid to lead the National Rifle Association.

Business Insider issued the report on Thursday, citing “seven Trump advisers and Republicans close to the White House.” Those sources predominantly trashed the prospect. “Their model is not to go build stuff and own it,” said an unnamed source described as being “close to the Trump family.” The person added, “Their model is to put their name on something someone else built and hold none of the liability.”

The NRA has struggled with allegations of impropriety in recent years, including a lawsuit filed this year by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) claiming executives including Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre had taken inflated compensation packages. In September, former NRA Executive Director Joshua Powell, who the NRA fired in January, published a book blasting his former employer, saying it had fueled “a toxic debate” around guns.

The organization has spent less getting candidates elected as a result of the controversies. The NRA spent about $24 million spent on federal elections in 2020, less than half the $54 million it spent in 2016.

The NRA’s board selects its own chief executive, which means LaPierre — who has headed the group since 1991 — and his allies would likely need to look favorably upon any successor.

A source described as “close to Trump Jr.” denied the eldest son had any interest in heading the organization, saying, “Don is just not getting involved in that pissing match.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]