Donald Trump Jr. mocked the recent attack on Paul Pelosi by sharing a Halloween costume that outraged many on Instagram and Twitter.

Pelosi was attacked in by an unhinged man who entered his home looking for Pelosi’s wife, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who, according to police reports, asked, “where’s Nancy?” in what appears to be an apparent effort to attack her. Details of the attack are still emerging from the SFPD.

On the eve of Halloween, Trump Jr. quote tweeted an image of men’s briefs and a hammer that read, “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.” Trump Jr. added, “the internet remains undefeated,” before adding a dig on Hunter Biden.

The internet remains undefeated… Also if you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa you could be Hunter Biden in an instant. https://t.co/lOYZ8SwiAZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2022

Don Jr then ripped the image off and posted it on his Instagram account without any attribution to the individual who first made the tasteless “joke.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr)

Former President Donald Trump, who is very active on social media, has not yet spoken out against the apparent attack on Pelosi; the lack of condemnation surely has signaled to his minions that it is okay to mock or spread conspiracies about the attack itself

…

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com