Kanye West Gives Thumbs Up to Herschel Walker

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, seemingly gave his approval to Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Sunday.

Amid a flurry of Instagram posts, Ye posted a photo of Walker with the caption: “PRO LIFE.” Walker is running on a pro-life platform, but he’s been embroiled in controversy recently after a report claimed he paid for an abortion for a former lover. Walker has called the accusations a lie.

“What I’m saying and this is a lie and I’ve said it once and I’ve moved on in my campaign and moved on because we’re worried about what the Georgia people are talking about. They’re talking about this inflation. They’re talking about crime.,” Walker said in response to the allegations.

“PRO LIFE,” Ye posted along with a black and white photograph of Walker.

Ye was recently suspended from Twitter over an anti-Semitic post. Subsequent comments have seen the rapper pushed out of corporate deals.

In other Sunday posts, Ye referenced other celebrities like sports journalist Stephen A. Smith.

Ye has apologized for some of his past comments, but also insisted he “absolutely” does not regret making them.

“I feel like I caused hurt and confusion,” he told Piers Morgan in a recent interview. “And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through, and that I used my platform where you say hurt people hurt people. I was hurt.”

