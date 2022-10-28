Trump, Silent on Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack, Suggests Democrats Trying to Rig the Vote In Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump posted to his Truth Social on Friday evening suggesting Democrats are trying to corrupt elections in Pennsylvania, while remaining noticeably silent on the “violent assault” of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband Paul, from early in the morning.

Republican leaders from Ted Cruz to Mitch McConnell to Kevin McCarthy all condemned the attack, which left Paul Pelosi, 82, hospitalized with a fractured skull and needing surgery.

Fox News reported Friday that the man suspected of the vicious attack had a history of “social media posts included transphobic images, link to websites Claiming Covid vaccines were deadly, the death rates being promoted or what they want to be promoted as the death rate, one post said.”

“Also, posted links to YouTube videos with titles like ‘Democrat farce commission to investigate Jan. 6,’ ‘Capitol riot collapses in Congress,’ ‘Global elites plan to take control of your money.’ So, it looks like we potentially have somebody here who embraced conspiracy theories,” explained anchor John Roberts.

Trump, who has shared his fair share of conspiracy theories in recent years, offered another on Friday evening, writing:

Over 240,000 “unverified” ballots have already been sent out in Pennsylvania, a total mess. The Democrats are playing games again because they know they are in deep trouble after unleashing skyrocketing crime, record Inflation, a war against American Energy, etc. Luckily, some Great Patriots and members of the State House are watching very closely. Be careful! And VOTE!

Trump, who continues to claim the 2020 election was stolen from him despite dozens of audits and failed legal challenges, continues to raise the specter that the 2022 midterm elections will be rigged against Republicans.

Trump’s silence on the attack of Paul Pelosi, as of the time this article was published, had not gone unnoticed and members of Congress have called on him to condemn politically motivated violence in the wake of the attack.

