Donald Trump Jr. is among the most popular members of the Republican Party when his father is excluded, according to a new survey.

His “net favorability” topped the field with a net 55 percent of Republicans saying they held a favorable view of him, according to the poll, which was conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates and published by Axios on Monday. He held a statistical tie with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who received a favorable rating from 54 percent of Republicans.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) received a favorable rating from 24 percent of his party’s members, besting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) by more than 20 points. Just 2 percent of respondents said they held a favorable view of McConnell. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) — who was ousted from House GOP leadership this year after continuing to criticize former President Donald Trump — clocked in even lower, with a net negative rating of 43 percent.

The survey included 800 respondents polled between July 6-8. Due to the fact the survey merely measured favorability ratings for the party’s top figures, it is not clear whether the numbers would translate into political support in the event the individuals named competed against each other for the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024.

In contrast to Fabrizio’s findings, a July straw poll taken at the Conservative Political Action Conference found 68 percent of attendees would support DeSantis for president in 2024 if the elder Trump did not run. Just 4 percent said they would support Trump Jr.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com