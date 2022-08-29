As speculation mounts that the Department of Justice will indict former President Donald for taking home classified materials he was by law supposed to hand over to the national archives, the right-leaning Drudge Report went all in on a “Trump Indictment Watch” headline.

The website, run by the reclusive Matt Drudge, posted a link to a Daily Beast op-ed from Bradley P. Moss with the headline, “It’s Over: Trump Will Be Indicted.” The link, carried at the top-left of the website came complete with a photoshopped photo of Trump in an orange jumpsuit. Moss, a top national security lawyer, has been a go-to voice in the media recently on the implications of Trump taking home top-secret materials and even had an op-ed published on FoxNews.com defending the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago.

While the highly trafficked, conservative news aggregator played a crucial role in boosting Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, the site has had more mixed coverage of Trump in recent years, which at times led to attacks from Trump.

In September 2020 Trump tweeted, “Our people have all left Drudge. He is a confused MESS, has no clue what happened. Down 51%. @DRUDGE They like REVOLVER and others!”

Two months later in December of 2020, Drudge also ran the same image of Trump in a jumpsuit over the headline, “Hannity: Trump Needs to Pardon Whole Family AND Himself Before Leaving…”

So, while Drudge’s message regarding Trump’s potential, if not likely, pending criminal prosecution, isn’t a new sentiment from the media influencer, it does come at a very notable moment.

Last Friday, the New York Times ran an editorial demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland seek criminal prosecution of Trump and argued that the risk of civil unrest from the MAGA base is outweighed by the dangerous precedent not indicting Trump would set for future presidents.

A similar message made its way onto Fox News’s prime time line-up on Friday as Alan Dershowitz declared the government has enough evidence to indict Trump – although he argued the DOJ would decline to do so.

