Alan Dershowitz Tells Fox News ‘There Is Enough Evidence Here to Indict Trump’

Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz said the Department of Justice has enough evidence to indict Donald Trump, but he predicted the DOJ will decline to prosecute.

On Friday, the DOJ released a heavily redacted affidavit that was used to obtain a search warrant for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this month.

The FBI found boxes with troves of government documents that Trump was supposed to give to the National Archives upon leaving office. Some of the material is classified.

The search came after attorneys for Trump told the DOJ there were no remaining official documents at Mar-a-Lago. That claim turned out to be false.

Federal magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the warrant, ordered the DOJ to unseal the document.

Reinhart has come under fire from conservatives for signing off on the search. Appearing on Friday’s Hannity, Dershowitz told guest host Jason Chaffetz their ire is misdirected.

“Every judge would’ve made the same ruling,” Dershowitz said. “So it’s no harm, no foul. The problem was not with Reinhart. It was with the attorney general who didn’t follow his own guidelines. There should never have been a search warrant requested here.”

He went on to state the government has enough evidence to indict the former president:

The other important thing is, there is enough evidence here to indict Trump. But Trump will not be indicted in my view because the evidence doesn’t pass what I call the Nixon-Clinton standards. The Nixon standard is, the case has to be so overwhelmingly strong that even Republicans support it. And the Clinton standard is, why is this case more serious than Clinton’s case where there wasn’t a criminal prosecution?

Dershowitz, who represented Trump at his first impeachment trial, concluded, “There was probable cause, they shouldn’t have sought a warrant, there is enough for an indictment, but there will not be an indictment and should not be an indictment based on what we’ve seen up to now.”

Watch above via Fox News.

