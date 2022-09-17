Elie Mystal TORCHES Trump and Conservative White Folks: ‘Turn Violent When They Don’t Get Their Way – It’s What They Do!’

Justice Correspondent for The Nation Elie Mystal went off on former President Donald Trump and his followers in a blistering rant over Trump’s threat of “big problems” if he’s indicted.

Earlier this week, Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt that he couldn’t “imagine” he’ll be criminally indicted, but made a rather ominous prediction if that were to happen:

TRUMP: But I think if it happened, I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it. HEWITT: What kind of problems, Mr. President. TRUMP: I think they’d have big problems, big problems. I just don’t think they’d stand for it. They will not, they will not sit still and stand for this…

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s The Cross Connection, host Tiffany Cross played that clip for Mystal, and asked for his take. Mystal was characteristically animated and unsparing in his criticism of Trump and his followers, and his mockery of Hewitt:

TIFFANY CROSS: That sounds a lot like “Stand back and stand by.” He’s not acting like he’s under investigation. He has a rally planned in Ohio tonight. And this kind of thing is quite scary, Elie. And I just want to be petty again and say, you know what, we tried to tell you. So now here we are facing this man who keeps trying to rally the troops and give a wink and a nod to the tiki torch marchers to essentially create havoc, not just in this court system, but also in the streets. Your take? ELIE MYSTAL: Let’s start here. Okay, let’s start with the problem with the fourth estate. The American media. Listen to that clip again. Right? That, Hugh Hewitt made himself sound like Billy Bush in that clip, right? [Doofy Voice] “What kind of problems, Mr. President?” Like, he’s threatening to unleash domestic terrorism on the country if he is held accountable for crime. And you, a media person, is sitting there saying [Doofy Voice] “what kind of problems might we have?” What is that? What is that? At some point, the fourth estate is going to have to realize its complicity in allowing these white domestic terror terrorists to organize and attain some level of legitimacy as they threaten our democracy. So I want to table that because that’s a huge part of the problem. The cause of the problem, of course, is Trump himself and his MAGA acolytes themselves and the people who are willing to do the violence in Trump’s name. Again, I’m not, I guess I want to say that I’m not surprised that he’s threatening this because A. He’s literally done it before. And B. This is literally what conservative white folks do when they don’t get their way. They turn violent. As a Black man in this country, as a person who was always aware of the Black history in the new world, white people turn violent when they don’t politically get their way all the damn time in this country. It’s what they do. And so from the perspective of a Black person, I’m kind of like, welcome to the world that I’ve been living in America. Because now what we have is white domestic terrorists threatening to turn violence against unarmed Black people, against everybody else. If the white supremacist ideal ideology doesn’t win the day and the white supremacist king is held accountable for crime.

Watch above via MSNBC.

