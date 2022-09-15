Trump Warns There Will Be ‘Big Problems’ In This Country If He Is Indicted

Former President Donald Trump warned the country will face “big problems” if he winds up getting indicted for illegally keeping the classified documents he had at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump gave an interview to Hugh Hewitt on Thursday where he once again pushed his dubious claim that he declassified the materials he had at his residence. At one point in the conversation, Hewitt remarked that “I don’t think they’re gonna stop til they indict you. Will you run for president anyway, even if you’re indicted?”

“Well I can’t imagine being indicted, I’ve done nothing wrong,” Trump claimed. After letting Trump rail against the scrutiny of his presidency and brag about his performance, Hewitt eventually got back in and asked “if there is such a prosecutor, and they indict you, would that deter you from running for president again?”

Trump’s answer:

I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it. And as you know, if a thing like that happened, I would have no prohibition against running…It would not, but I think if it happened, I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it.

“What kind of problems?” Hewitt asked.

“Big problems,” Trump responded. “I just don’t think they’d stand for it. They will not sit still and stand for this ultimate of hoaxes…I don’t think the people of this country would stand for it.”

The remarks come weeks after the former president promoted Senator Lindsey Graham’s warning that “there will be riots in the street” if Trump is prosecuted over the Mar-a-Lago scandal. For his part, Hewitt decided to absolve Trump of responsibility for any implications of mayhem by suggesting that it’s “the legacy media” bringing it up.

“You know that the legacy media will say you’re attempting to incite violence with that statement.” he said.

Asked for his response, Trump said “that’s not inciting. I’m just saying what my opinion is. I don’t think the people of this country would stand for it.”

