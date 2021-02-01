Elon Musk Denies Knowledge of Aliens, But Says ‘Dead Civilizations’ Possible

Elon Musk on Sunday denied having any knowledge of alien life, but said he was “pretty sure he would know about it.”

“I have seen nothing to indicate that there any alien civilizations whatsoever,” the SpaceX and Tesla founder said in an interview on the “Clubhouse” app. “I’d be the first to jump on that in a second, but I’ve seen no such evidence.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if out there in our galaxy and others that there are a whole bunch of dead civilizations … that prospered for a while but then gradually their civilizations collapsed,” he added.

Of course, if Musk did have classified evidence of alien life, his relationship with the feds could restrict him from talking about it. SpaceX routinely wins federal contracts from NASA and the Pentagon to service the International Space Station and defense satellites, among other missions. Musk made headlines in 2018 when he was required to refile the 127-page SF-86 form for obtaining a security clearance after smoking marijuana during an interview with Joe Rogan.

Musk also called on Sunday for amateur UFO observers to start taking photos that at least reached the quality of a gas station ATM.

“When people say that there are sightings of aliens, I say, ‘Listen, man, the resolution of the picture needs to be at least 7/11 ATM good, okay? We can’t have that Loch Ness monster bullsh*t. It’s like, c’mon, is that like a 500-megapixel camera or what? What are you talking about? Where’d you find that thing? It’s got to be at least like an iPhone 6-level camera,’”

