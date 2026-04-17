Ann Coulter Mocks Trump Reopening the Strait: ‘Everybody Pretend This is a Huge Victory’

Longtime conservative pundit Ann Coulter mocked President Donald Trump’s announcement on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz has reopened.

“Yay. The Strait that was open before we began bombing Iran is open again,” Coulter wrote on social media, adding, “Everybody pretend this is a huge victory for Trump so he’ll end this catastrophe.”

Trump’s claims on Friday that he and Iran were close to reaching a deal to end the war for good were quickly put into question by statements made by Iran.

The Wall Street Journal reported, “Iran has told mediators it will continue to limit the number of ships allowed to cross the Strait of Hormuz and charge tolls for the remaining period of the cease-fire, officials familiar with the matter said. Vessels that pass through the waterway will need to coordinate with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

The Bulwark’s Sam Stein quipped as the day went on, “This might come as a shock to most, but it appears that Trump’s depiction of the deal struck with Iran is not the same as Iran’s depiction of the deal.”

While many in the media were quick to shade Trump’s optimism in ending the war, some jumped on board with Coulter’s post.

Glenn Greenwald replied back to Coulter, “Seriously: organize a victory parade for Trump in the Rose Garden for getting the “Strait of Iran” opened for the first time in history, then give him another bust of his head in the shape of some tacky Churchill bust sitting on Mark Levin’s Fox shelf, and call it a day.”

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