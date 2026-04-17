Fox’s Mark Levin Urges Trump To End Ceasefire and ‘Finish Them Off’

Fox News host Mark Levin urged President Donald Trump to change course and remove the Iranian regime, even as the president has repeatedly suggested the war is nearly over.

Last week, Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran to pause hostilities, which began on Feb. 28 when the U.S. and Israel began a major bombing campaign of Iran, including the country’s nuclear facilities that Trump said last year had been “totally obliterated” by U.S. and Israeli strikes.

The president said the vital Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil flows, is now open. However, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, said as long as the U.S. is blocking Iranian ships and ports, Iran will restrict traffic in the strait.

Levin joined Friday’s Hannity, where he urged Trump to “finish” the Iranian regime once and for all.

“The Iranians are on their back, and they’re gonna cut a deal with Donald Trump, and he’s gonna cut a very tough deal with them,” he said. Levin added that he is worried that a future Democratic president would not enforce the deal.

“They’re not gonna send the military in,” he continued. “Their isolationist, they’re anti-American, and their base won’t allow them to do it. What about if it’s another Republican? We have an isolationist wing among the Republicans. I don’t see anybody doing what Donald Trump has done. They didn’t do it before, and they’re not gonna do it after. And I’m worried about that, and I think the Iranians are thinking about that too.”

Levin then cited General George Patton, who, at the conclusion of hostilities in the European Theater in World War II, recommended that the U.S. remain in Europe to wage war against the Soviet Union:

At the end of World War II, Patton, after we defeated Germany, he said, “Let’s finish off the Russians.” They said, “Why?” “Because our military’s here! We’re gonna have to do it one day anyway.” Our military is there. And I’m a commentator and that’s why I’ll never be president like Donald Trump. I say we’re there. Let’s finish them off. Now, people can call me whatever they wish, but that’s the most permanent way to ensure that in the future, when there are other presidents and other secretaries of state, that this regime can’t do it because the regime will cease to exist, the people will be liberated, and peace will break out in the Middle East in many wonderful ways that we can’t even think about.

Watch above via Fox News.

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