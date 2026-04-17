Families Share Pics of Paltry Meals From Soldiers Aboard US Warships

Two images of the rationed meals served to crews deployed to the Middle East have gone viral online, sparking concern about the conditions aboard U.S. warships and reports of dwindling food supplies.

In the images, taken anonymously and provided by families to USA Today on Thursday, one tray contains little more than shredded meat and a single tortilla, and another depicts what relatives described as an unidentifiable “grey” processed slab alongside vegetables.

The photos were reportedly taken by crew members aboard the USS Tripoli and USS Abraham Lincoln.

Images of food being served to sailors on the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli, published by USA Today. Supplies "are going to get really low" and "morale is going to be at an all-time low," one sailor messaged his mother: https://t.co/di0KUEohvI pic.twitter.com/ZcuBNw1k8i — Evan Hill (@evanhill) April 16, 2026

Relatives explained to the outlet that a rationing of food supplies came after Washington suspended postal deliveries to dozens of military ZIP codes in the region following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, leaving care packages undelivered with no timeline for resumption.

One Marine’s father, who asked not to be named and is himself a veteran, said his daughter reported that fresh food had disappeared entirely and portions were being stretched to last.

“We have the strongest military in the world. You shouldn’t be running out of food, and you shouldn’t not be able to get mail on the ship,” he said. “The one thing we had over our adversaries [was] we fed our people.”

Families have spent thousands sending supplies, from hygiene products to snacks, but those packages remain stuck in transit.

Messages shared with USA Today by the Texas mother of one sailor aboard the USS Tripoli describe crews pooling food and grabbing meals whenever available as supplies tighten.

“Morale is going to be at an all-time low,” he wrote in one text.

The woman described having sent around $2,000 in goods to her son, but that none of it had arrived.

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