Elon Musk Declares Dr. Fauci is Not a Scientist, Says Twitter’s New Policy Allows ‘Reasoned Questioning’ of Science

Elon Musk went on the attack against Dr. Anthony Fauci again while announcing that going forward Twitter will take a more relaxed approach to questioning science amid the Covid pandemic.

The Twitter CEO announced the new direction on Wednesday by making clear that following “the science” means questioning the science.

New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022

Musk followed this by giving approving reference to writer Katherine Brodsky, who described the move as pursuant to the scientific method.

🎯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022

Musk also got a response from evolutionary behavior scientist and Joe Rogan guest Gad Saad, who mocked Fauci and his upcoming retirement.

“The science is anything that His Eminence Lord Fauci says it is,” Saad said. “His Excellency is science.”

The science is anything that His Eminence Lord Fauci says it is. His Excellency is science.https://t.co/02fqpOSsbo — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) December 28, 2022

Saad’s video bashes Fauci over his shifting public health statements over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, and particularly Fauci’s past argument that criticism of him represents an affront to science.

“Anyone who says that questioning them is questioning science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist,” Musk replied.

Anyone who says that questioning them is questioning science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022

Musk has made a point of going after Fauci, and his announcement indicates Twitter will shift away from the actions it used to take against those who’d spread misinformation on Covid and other subjects. The Chief Twit also went on by posting a meme making fun of liberals “blindly” adhering to science.

