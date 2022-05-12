Ex-Bloomberg Reporter Who Quit to Date Imprisoned ‘Pharma Bro’ Says Media Has Liberal Bias: ‘Conservatives are Right’

A former Bloomberg News reporter who quit her job and filed for divorce to date Martin Shkreli said Thursday the media is biased against conservatives.

Christie Smythe controversially left her job in 2020 to date Shkreli, who she had been covering as a reporter. The relationship did not pan out, she explained in a piece published by the New York Post last year.

Smythe said after leaving her marriage and a high-profile job to date the jailed millionaire, she wasn’t satisfied.

She has written a book called “SMIRK: How I Fell in Love With the Most Hated Man in America.”

During an interview with Fox News about the book, she recounted dating the notorious “Pharma Bro,” and shared her thoughts on the state of news reporting.

“I tried to be as objective as possible in my coverage, and I always do, all the time… unless I’m presenting a point of view,” she told Fox. “If I’m presenting what I’m writing as objective, I try to maintain objectivity. Whatever your feelings are on whatever your particular issue is, whatever personal relationships I might have, I try not to let that affect what is written. What is written belongs to the public.”

She had nothing negative to say about her former employer.

But the self-described “moderate progressive” said mainstream media reporting is titled against conservatives:

You know, conservatives are right. Most people in the mainstream news media are liberal-leaning. You know, I would consider myself like a moderate progressive. It does feel like sometimes there is an antagonistic quality toward people who are conservative in the press, which I don’t think is orchestrated… But it is a bias that’s there, and I don’t think there’s enough really good examination of that.

Smythe said she has no intention of seeking another job as a reporter, nor does she believe the industry would welcome her back after she dated the subject of her reporting.

In 2015, Shkreli jacked up the price of a medication commonly taken by people with HIV by 4,000%.

He is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for fraud in an unrelated case. During his trial, he routinely smirked through testimony.

