Exclusive: Charlamagne Tha God Reacts to Biden Saying ‘You Ain’t Black’ If You Don’t Support Him Over Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden said on Friday that black voters who have trouble deciding whether to support him or President Donald Trump “ain’t black.”

Biden made the comment in an interview with The Breakfast Club host Lenard McKelvey, known professionally as Charlamagne tha God. “You’ve got to come see us when you come to New York,” Charlamagne told the former vice president. “It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.” Biden responded, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me for Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Charlamagne replied, “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact that I want something for my community.” Biden said his record in that area was “second to none.”

In a statement to Mediaite, Charlamagne said his response stood on its own.

“We have been loyal to Democrats for a long time, black people have invested a lot into that party and the return on investment has not been great,” he wrote. “As Biden said in our brief interview when I asked him if Dems owe the black community ABSOLUTELY was his answer. So let’s see what you got!!! Votes are Quid Pro Quo. You can’t possibly want me to Fear Trump MORE than I want something for my people.”

