Facebook, along with its other properties, WhatsApp and Instagram, went dark on Monday morning, sparking panic among users worldwide.

The outage began at 11:44 a.m. Eastern, according to DownDetector, or 3:54 GMT. Users flocked to Twitter and other social media platforms in search of answers, but it was not immediately clear what caused the breakdown.

It’s been a very challenging past seven days for Facebook, which appears to have culminated with this massive server outage, as CNN’s Brian Stelter points out:

24 hours of media conversation about the addictive aspects of Facebook, Instagram, social platforms… Now: Instagram is down — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 4, 2021

And of course, blue checks on Twitter showed up to crack wise. To wit:

On my way to Twitter to check if Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp are down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/bHzokBucYP — boohoo (@boohoo) October 4, 2021

#Facebook down? Quite literally was just about to go on and accept the 309 Farmville invites from 2013. Ah well, nevermind. — Micky Welch (@m1cvv) October 4, 2021

When Instagram and Facebook go down. pic.twitter.com/MEMqkd1Hrd — Brian Guest (@brguest20) October 4, 2021

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are down.. Stop complaining and use this time to charge your phones. — Yuri B. (@ArcherMishale) October 4, 2021

IG, facebook and Whatsapp all down? pic.twitter.com/Nit32DHo23 — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) October 4, 2021

Everyone running like Master Chief to Twitter now that Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram are all down#instagramdown #facebookdown #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/YpK5z6a641 — Lenovo Legion UKI (@LenovoLegionUKI) October 4, 2021

At the end everybody comes to Twitter to check if Facebook and Instagram are down pic.twitter.com/1W518B7a8Z — Jared Cruz-Aedo (@jaredcruzaedo) October 4, 2021

