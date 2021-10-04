Facebook, along with its other properties, WhatsApp and Instagram, went dark on Monday morning, sparking panic among users worldwide.
The outage began at 11:44 a.m. Eastern, according to DownDetector, or 3:54 GMT. Users flocked to Twitter and other social media platforms in search of answers, but it was not immediately clear what caused the breakdown.
It’s been a very challenging past seven days for Facebook, which appears to have culminated with this massive server outage, as CNN’s Brian Stelter points out:
And of course, blue checks on Twitter showed up to crack wise. To wit:
