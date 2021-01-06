Facebook and Twitter Yank Trump Video Stirring Up More Baseless Election Claims (UPDATE)

President Donald Trump put out a video on Wednesday telling the mob of his supporters to be peaceful and go home. That message came right after he continued to push the same baseless garbage about a stolen election that riled them up in the first place.

Facebook took the extraordinary step of pulling the president’s video from their platform.

One Facebook official explained in a statement, “This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”

This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) January 6, 2021

YouTube also took down the video, according to The Verge, because of his false election claims.

Twitter has not taken the video down yet, but they have instead slapped a label on it and restricted users’ ability to share it.

The label reads, “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.”

UPDATE: Twitter has now taken down the tweet with the video.

