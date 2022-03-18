‘Fair Game’: Russian Foreign Minister Threatens Any Transport They ‘Believe’ Carries Weapons

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday threatened that weapons transports to Ukraine will be considered military targets.

“We clearly said that any cargo moving into the Ukrainian territory which we would believe is carrying weapons would be fair game,” he told Russian state media outlet RT. “This is clear because we are implementing the operation the goal of which is to remove any threat to the Russian Federation coming from the Ukrainian soil.”

The threat comes as the United States and some of its allies have come to Ukraine’s defense amid the Russian invasion of the Eastern European country. President Joe Biden announced this week an $800 million assistance package for Ukraine. It includes anti-aircraft systems, anti-armor systems, small arms such as machine guns, small arms ammunition, drones, grenade launchers and ammunition, radar systems, body armor and helmets.

“I want to be honest with you: This could be a long and difficult battle, but the American people will be steadfast in our support and the people of Ukraine in the face of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s immoral, unethical attacks on civilian populations,” said Biden, announcing the assistance. “We are united in our abhorrence of Putin’s depraved onslaught, and we’re gonna continue to have their backs as they fight for their freedom, their democracy, their very survival.”

Were Lavrov’s threat to become reality, this would likely undermine the Ukrainian resistance against Russia’s military aggression, which has lasted a few weeks. The Ukrainians have repeatedly called for military reinforcements. Although Russia has suffered military loses, it has sought to resupply itself. The Ukrainian resistance has included using U.S. assistance such as Stinger anti-missile systems. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a no-fly zone and for Polish MiG fighter jets. The United States has rejected both requests out of fear that doing any of those actions could cause an escalation with Russia.

