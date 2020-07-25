Congressman Ted Yoho (R-FL) resigned from the advisory board of the faith-based organization Bread for the World following his alleged derogatory remarks to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

After apparent pressure from the non-profit, which seeks to eliminate global hunger, Yoho on Friday offered the organization his letter of resignation.

Associated Press national reporter Elana Schor posted on Twitter a statement from Bread for the World saying that the resignation was concrete “action that reaffirms our commitment to coming alongside women and people of color, nationally and globally, as they continue to lead us to a more racially inclusive and equitable world.”

Rep. Yoho has resigned from the board of the Christian aid org Bread for the World after his remarks to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. The group’s full statement is below: pic.twitter.com/d617aEzDuw — Elana Schor (@eschor) July 25, 2020



The latest news in this saga follows Ocasio-Cortez ripping the congressman on the House floor for allegedly calling her a “f*cking b*tch,” which led Yoho on Friday to appear on Fox News, again, to deny ever calling AOC the derogatory term. The original encounter was witnessed by a reporter from The Hill, which reported on Yoho’s remarks.

