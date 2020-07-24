Congressman Ted Yoho (R- FL) appeared on Fox News Friday to again defend himself after being excoriated by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- NY) over a heated back-and-forth earlier this week.

Ocasio-Cortez said that Yoho accosted her — over her recent comments about shoplifting and crime in her state — and called her disgusting, and as he walked away a reporter heard him say “Fucking bitch.”

Yoho apologized on the House floor “for the abrupt manner of the conversation” but added, “The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues. And if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding.”

Ocasio-Cortez fired back a day later in remarks on the House floor too and said she’s not going to accept an apology from someone refusing responsibility.

Yoho spoke with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum Friday and, when asked if he called his colleague “disgusting,” denied it and said he was talking about policy. He said he told Ocasio-Cortez that her “policy ideas” were “disgusting.”

He again denied calling her a “fucking bitch” and said he just muttered, “This is just such frickin’ BS.”

Yoho also criticized Ocasio-Cortez for how she’s responded publicly to the exchange:

“I was walking back to my office and all of a sudden I hear somebody go, ‘Ted Yoho,’ she yells it out, I turned around, and she’s pointing at my finger at me and she goes, ‘Ted Yoho, I am not done with you.’ I’m like, ‘okay,’ and like I said, I guess you see what’s going on now is she’s making hay out of this, she’s fundraising off this, she’s out in front of the Capitol wearing her covid masks playing that song ‘Boss…’ I’m not going to say it… making fun of this. But yet, she’s on the floor crying saying how bad this is and yet she’s out there saying the same thing. You know, it’s disingenuous.”

Towards the end of the interview, Yoho also made a point of objecting to a segment during Special Report earlier in the night.

In the usual “Winners and Losers” segment, Democratic strategist and Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall said Ocasio-Cortez was her pick for winner of the week and Yoho was her loser. She praised Ocasio-Cortez’s House floor speech and said, “Shame on Yoho, he was not just attacking her but all women.”

Yoho made a point of bringing that up to MacCallum, saying, “I saw the clip before this on Fox News that said I was loser of the week. You’re supposed to be fair and balanced.”

You can watch the interview (and Marshall’s comments) above, via Fox News.

