Far-Right Boogaloo Member Admits to Yelling ‘Justice for George Floyd’ After Shooting at Minneapolis Police Station

A 24-year-old man who is part of the far-right Boogaloo militia group admitted in federal court on Thursday that he pretended to be a Black Lives Matter protester while shooting at a Minneapolis police station in order to sow division amid the George Floyd protests.

Ivan Harrison Hunter of Boerne, Texas, said he traveled to Minneapolis in the wake of the police killing of Floyd. MPR News reported that Hunter “admitted to firing 13 rounds from an AK-47-style rifle into the 3rd precinct police station on May 28, 2020 as other rioters looted and set fire to the building after police evacuated.”

No one was hit by the gunfire.

After shooting at the precinct, Hunter was filmed high-fiving another rioter and yelling “Justice for Floyd!” Investigators said they located Hunter after they matched the skull mask he wore in the video to posts from his Facebook page.

The Boogaloo Boys is a far-right, extremist movement that seeks to start a second civil war by fomenting chaos and division.

In the initial federal complaint, officials said Hunter also texted fellow Boogaloo member Steven Carillo, who was separately indicted by a federal grand jury for killing a federal officer and wounding a sheriff’s deputy at Oakland’s Federal Courthouse.

“Go for police buildings,” Hunter allegedly wrote. “I did better lol,” Carrillo replied.

