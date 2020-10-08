FBI Busts Militia Plot to Kidnap and Kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Violently Overthrow Government

The FBI busted a militia plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) and violently overthrow the state government, according to The Detroit News.

Those involved with the plot allegedly reached out to members of a Michigan militia, according to the federal affidavit filed Thursday.

At least six men are involved and were arrested on Wednesday night after the FBI and the Michigan State Police raided 24-year-old Ty Garbin’s home in Hartland for several hours.

“Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit. “The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message.”

The others named in the complaint include Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.

In June, Fox posted a video to Facebook, during which he complained about Michigan’s coronavirus restrictions and the state’s judicial system.

“Fox referred to Governor Whitmer as ‘this tyrant bitch’ and stated, ‘I don’t know, boys, we gotta do something,” stated to the court affidavit. “’You guys link with me on our other location system, give me some ideas of what we can do.'”

According to the affidavit, those involved were discussing “the violent overthrow of certain government and law-enforcement components,” and agreed to “unite others in their cause and take violent action against multiple state governments that they believe are violating the U.S. Constitution.”

