FBI Searches Home of Congressman Henry Cuellar, Who Says He ‘Will Fully Cooperate In Any Investigation’

The FBI visited the Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) on Wednesday as part of a “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

The news was reported by the Monitor in south Texas. The bureau told the outlet it could not comment on the scope of the activity, or what kind of an investigation it is related to.

“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” FBI spokesperson Roseanne Hughes told the outlet in a statement. “The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Valerie Gonzalez, writing for the Monitor, reported from the scene:

At Cuellar’s home, located in the 8200 block of Estate Drive, federal vehicles were seen with cases and other items taken from the congressman’s home as over a dozen agents filed in and out of the residence Wednesday afternoon. Calls made to Cuellar and his office seeking comment have not been immediately returned. It was unclear if anyone was at home during the time the FBI was present, but the dogs in the backyard wagged their tails and barked at the occasional neighbor lingering too long near the sidewalk.

Cuellar’s office issued a brief and peculiar statement on Wednesday evening, which offered no details about why federal agents were at the residence.

“Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation,” Cuellar’s office said. “He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.”

Cuellar has been a member of the House since 2005. He previously served as the Texas secretary of state.

