FDA Advisory Panel Endorses Moderna Covid-19 Booster For Seniors, Other High-Risk Groups

An FDA advisory panel endorsed Moderna’s Covid-19 booster shot for seniors and other high-risk groups on Thursday.

If the FDA goes along with the panel’s unanimous non-binding recommendation, those eligible – at least 65-years-old or with a pre-existing medical condition that puts them at high risk of getting the virus – can get the booster shot six months after getting their second and final shot of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.

Last month, the FDA gave emergency authorization for a third shot of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for the same groups of people.

