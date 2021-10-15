FDA Advisory Panel Unanimously Recommends Johnson & Johnson Booster

An FDA advisory panel endorsed on Friday a booster shot for those 18 years and older who have received the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The FDA will consider the non-binding unanimous recommendation by the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee regarding the booster, which would be administered two months after recipients get the one-dose vaccine.

The committee’s recommendation comes one day after it unanimously recommended a booster shot for those 65 years and older or those in other high-risk categories that received the two-dose Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

