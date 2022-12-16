FIFA Rejected Video Message from Zelensky Calling for Global ‘Peace’ at World Cup Final, Per Report

FIFA rejected a request from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to share a video message calling for “peace” at the World Cup final, according to a new report from CNN.

A source familiar with the situation told the network Zelensky was surprised at his offer being rejected, but talks are still open between the sports body and Ukraine. The message would have been shared before kickoff.

“We thought FIFA wanted to use its platform for the greater good,” the source told CNN.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino previously said officials have been trying to avoid political messages being tied to the sporting event in Qatar. The event has already earned controversy over its chosen location, and incidents like late journalist Grant Wahl being forced to remove a pro-LGBTQ shirt he was wearing. Players were also warned not to wear “OneLove” armbands promoting LGBTQ inclusion.

“Those fans and the billions watching on TV, they have their own problems. They just want to watch 90 or 120 minutes without having to think about anything, but just enjoying a little moment of pleasure and joy. We have to give them a moment when they can forget about their problems and enjoy football,” Infantino told reporters this week.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins reported on the FIFA rejection on Friday, noting it comes at a time when Ukraine is being bombarded with missiles from Russia and key pieces of infrastructure are being targeted in attacks.

The network recently sat down with a former Russian soldier who defected and is in hiding. The soldier described the Ukrainian invasion as a shock to soldiers who thought they were simply on a training mission before entering the country. He also claimed he witnessed numerous war crimes committed by the Russian military, including looting and rape.

