Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Florida Governor Ron Desantis issued a statement on Monday announcing that his wife Casey Desantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” Gov. Ron Desantis said in the statement. His remarks did not go into detail about prognosis but emphasized that his wife faces “the most difficult test of her life.”

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady,” said the governor. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state.”

“Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up,” the statement concludes.

The 41-year-old First Lady has been married to her husband Ron since 2010. Their youngest child, just 18 months old, is the first baby born in the governor’s mansion in 50 years.

Democrats and Republicans alike have shared their sympathy and well-wishes on social media, including Florida congress members Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat, and Rep. Kat Cammack, a Republican.

Sending my support and prayers to Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis, Governor DeSantis, and their entire family. We’re all in your corner. https://t.co/anH7khicoS — U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) October 4, 2021

Sending well wishes and prayers to my dear friend Casey DeSantis after learning this news. Please join me and Floridians across the state in lifting her up and supporting the DeSantis family during this difficult time.https://t.co/JH5FemhxkK — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) October 4, 2021

Other elected officials and media figures have likewise commented.

Our prayers are with Casey DeSantis and the DeSantis family. Florida’s First Lady is a fighter, and America is on your side in this battle with breast cancer!https://t.co/OufAeQ4KqR — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) October 4, 2021

Sending so much love to @FLCaseyDeSantis and her family. Sometimes being diagnosed with an illness uncovers the strength we never knew we had and I hope all the prayers from others lift her spirits up to fight with all her might. ♥️🙏🏻 https://t.co/2rSlLh0Glv — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 4, 2021

Prayers for the DeSantis family. I hope they caught it early. https://t.co/weBKWYKi9b — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) October 4, 2021

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You can find out more about the disease, and what you can do to help others or yourself, by visiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the American Breast Cancer Foundation, the American Cancer Society, or your doctor or care provider.

