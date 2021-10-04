Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

By Caleb HoweOct 4th, 2021, 12:38 pm
 

Casey and Ron Desantis

Florida Governor Ron Desantis issued a statement on Monday announcing that his wife Casey Desantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” Gov. Ron Desantis said in the statement. His remarks did not go into detail about prognosis but emphasized that his wife faces “the most difficult test of her life.”

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady,” said the governor. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state.”

“Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up,” the statement concludes.

The 41-year-old First Lady has been married to her husband Ron since 2010. Their youngest child, just 18 months old, is the first baby born in the governor’s mansion in 50 years.

Democrats and Republicans alike have shared their sympathy and well-wishes on social media, including Florida congress members Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat, and Rep. Kat Cammack, a Republican.

Other elected officials and media figures have likewise commented.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You can find out more about the disease, and what you can do to help others or yourself, by visiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the American Breast Cancer Foundation, the American Cancer Society, or your doctor or care provider.

