Florida Vacation Spot Cedar Key Could Be ‘Wiped Off The Map’ When Hurricane Idalia Hits, Warns NBC Meteorologist

Cedar Key, Florida, is poised to take the brunt of Idalia when it makes landfall on Wednesday as a Category 3 or 4 Hurricane, prompting meteorologists to warn that the island city has the potential to be “wiped off the map.”

“We’re really narrowing it in here,” said NBC meteorologist Bill Karins while pointing to a computerized map of the area. “And we’ve been talking a lot about Cedar Key; about 700 residents call it home, it’s a big vacation area. It sticks out almost like a pier does into the water. If there’s one spot that is potentially going to be wiped off the map, it would be Cedar Key. That’s where they could have the 15-foot surge. We hope not. We hope it didn’t materialize like that, but at least that’s the potential.”

Another meteorologist, Zach Covey with Spectrum News, tweeted about the urgency for Cedar Key residents to heed the mandatory evacuation order as soon as possible.

“Over in Cedar Key – a place that could see between 10 to 15 feet of storm surge as of the last NHC update – my hi-res modeling suggest storm surge of 10-13 feet will be likely. Much of the island will be inundated as there is no way to keep the push of rushing water from moving ashore.

“Those located in Cedar Key MUST evacuate by 10 PM tonight. This gives you plenty of time to evacuate safely and not risk getting caught by any of the outer bands on the roadway.”

"Over in Cedar Key – a place that could see between 10 to 15 feet of storm surge as of the last NHC update – my hi-res modeling suggest storm surge of 10-13 feet will be likely. Much of the island will be inundated as there is no way to keep the push of rushing water from moving ashore."

The National Hurricane Center issues storm surge guidance displaying the 'worst case scenario' surge (i.e., surge that has a 1-in-10 chance of happening). It is deeply concerning to see the potential inundation of Cedar Key.

Meteorologist Craig Ceecee tweeted that the storm surge facing Cedar Key “is NOT survivable.”

"Most of Cedar Key, based on the current forecast, could be swamped by storm surge over 9 feet high (up to 15 feet in spots). That is NOT survivable. Water could likely make it many miles inland. Don't risk it. First responders won't help you if you're stranded."

The New York Times reported, “City Commissioner Sue Colson said people who did not want to heed evacuation orders had to prepare for the possibility that the only road in and out of town could be washed out, or that Cedar Key’s 700 homes could be without power, water and sewer service for weeks.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

