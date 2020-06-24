Flynn Calls Rush Limbaugh to Take a Victory Lap After His Case Gets Tossed: ‘Great Boost of Confidence’ in the Justice System

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn surprised radio host Rush Limbaugh with a call to his radio show on Wednesday, telling Limbaugh that an appeal court ruling in his favor just hours earlier was “a great boost of confidence for the American people in our justice system.”

“I will just tell you that I have always believed and fought for our rule of law,” Flynn said. “The most important thing that we have in this country, bar none, is that. And we have to make it work, whether we like it or not.”

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled Wednesday that District Judge Emmet Sullivan must dismiss a criminal case against Flynn for allegedly lying to FBI investigators about his contact with Russia’s ambassador prior to Flynn’s brief tenure as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser. Justice Department prosecutors filed a motion in May to dismiss the charges, but Sullivan expressed objection, appointing a former judge to argue against the Justice Department’s position.

Writing for the majority, Appellate Judge Neomi Rao said Sullivan made a “clear legal error,” writing, “This is not the unusual case where a more searching inquiry is justified.”

Flynn told Limbaugh the battle was a “knife fight” and added “the struggle for our country will never end.”

Listen above via The Rush Limbaugh Show.

