A former Republican Senator and Governor lashed out at President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan — which was just struck down by the Supreme Court.

Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box Monday, Judd Gregg — former Republican Senator and Governor from New Hampshire — teed off on the President over his plan to forgive student debt, and accused him of attempting to purchase votes.

“It was the biggest vote buying scheme ever received or undertaken by a presidency, is all it was,” Gregg saids. “Forty million people get 20,000 bucks. I’ll vote for you to give me 20,000 bucks. And that’s what it is about. … That’s why they’re trying to reform it so they can keep this idea that they’re going to give this huge tax break, this income to all these folks going into the next election.”

Heidi Heitkamp, a former Democratic senator from North Dakota, appeared on the show as a guest alongside Gregg, but was not asked to respond directly to Gregg’s accusation. Both she and Gregg proceeded to criticize polarization in politics. Gregg wrapped the segment by reiterating his charge against Biden, and criticizing him for the alternative plan he announced shortly after the Supreme Court handed down its decision.

“If the Congress wants to give away $20,000 per person to 40 million people and put the rest of the country at risk and increase the debt, and they have the right to do that,” Gregg said. “But you can’t do it from the executive branch because the executive branch doesn’t have that right under a constitution. And this is just power politics trying to buy votes. It’s that simple. It ought to be called out for what it was.”

Watch above, via CNBC.

