Spencer Pratt unleashed a nearly 10-minute video rant just days after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House — vowing to become the “Kamikaze pilot” who can “finally” fix voter fraud.

The former reality TV star-turned Los Angeles mayoral hopeful lost his surprise bid to challenge incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D) in June.

Despite initially leading in the polls, Pratt was overtaken by Los Angeles city council member Nithya Raman (D) after mail-in ballots were counted.

The Republican insisted in the slickly produced clip that the “feeling” of election fraud was enough — despite widespread studies showing America’s elections are safe.

Pratt said he’s working to fix the next election:

Now, for those of you who wanted me to fight the election, for those of you who thought I was quitting or I was bought off to step aside and quietly disappear I’ll remind you there’s a smart way to handle these things and a dumb way. Evidence is not proof. I don’t say things without proof. Now, anyone saying that there’s no evidence of fraud is lying. There’s tons of evidence and I was the one who got it. All those videos that you saw of homeless people admitting that they were paid for their vote, where do you think they came from? Immediately after the big spike of votes came in for Nithia, I sent my team down to Skid Row to collect evidence. We were warned by some very well-connected people that this was happening. So, we acted on it immediately. But if you want to end this fraud, doing protests and b*tching about stolen elections won’t get you anything. You need the fraudsters to start catching charges. For that to happen, you need proof. That’s what investigators do. They turn evidence into proof with a robust investigation. You think it’s a coincidence that 20 FBI agents suddenly descended on Skid Row to investigate vote fraud? Why do you think they were there? You don’t get evidence by going to rallies or storming the ballot processing center. You get evidence by doing real work. And the first rule of criminal investigation is you do not talk about it. Here’s the reality. It’s too late for my campaign. A lot of people refuse to accept that, but I can. I told you all to get your ass out and vote. Tell your friends to vote. Vote enough to beat the cheat. We didn’t beat it, but that doesn’t mean I quit. I don’t know how to quit. My goal isn’t to try and salvage the campaign. Just like my advocacy in the wake of the Palisades fire wasn’t about my own home. It’s too late for me. This is about you. This is about the next one. It’s about exposing this corrupt rigged system and changing it for the next election. If I have to be the Kamikaze pilot to finally get this fix, so be it. There’s a right way and a wrong way to do this. The right way isn’t easy, but it ends with commie animals in handcuffs. I will restore faith in our elections if it’s the last thing I do. And to all you fraudsters out there, we’ve been watching you and justice is coming.

Watch above via YouTube.

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