MS NOW’s Jen Psaki Runs Brutal Mash-up of Trump’s NATO Summit Gaffes: ‘Collective Eye-Roll’

MS NOW’s Jen Psaki ran a brutal mash-up of President Donald Trump’s week of gaffes on Thursday, recounting every blunder he made in front of the NATO leaders he has repeatedly chastized for not working harder for the United States.

“Perhaps the most humiliating thing that happened to Donald Trump this week, the thing you know that gets under his skin more than anything else, was his doddering performance on the world stage,” Psaki said on Wednesday night’s show, The Briefing With Jen Psaki.

“It started as soon as he got off the plane from the annual NATO summit in Turkey. Trump meandered. You can see him there on the screen, down the tarmac, until Turkish president Erdogan took him by the arm and told him where to stand. That happened. Then Trump held a series of bilateral meetings and press conferences where he seemed even more confused. At one point, he even invented an entirely new country for America to bomb.”

Psaki ran tape of Trump saying, “Two months ago, we had 100. I told this story yesterday. We had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan.”

“I seriously hope someone is making sure the president has not accidentally declared war on Japan,” Psaki quipped. “Anything is possible.”

Psaki continued:

PSAKI: Trump followed that up with one of his signature rants about Barack Obama’s Iran deal, known as the JCPOA, of course, but he somehow even bungled that one. TRUMP: The Obam [sic] nuclear, the Obama nuclear deal, the, that was one of the worst tragedies. JCPOC. What a terrible, what a terrible deal. PSAKI: And speaking of getting names wrong, there was also this embarrassing slip while meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. TRUMP: Do you have a question for President Putin? President, president — Do you have a question for President Putin? Not, not Zelensky. Putin. What would you like to ask him? Because I’m going to ask him that question. PSAKI: OK. So what happened there, just in case that was like, “What the heck is happening?” Trump asked the reporters if they have a question for President Putin, points at President Zelensky, then realizes his mistake and his fix is to try to cover for it by acting like he’s Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, like he’s just fielding questions to take back to the Russian dictator. Trump had more than a few of those moments today, like this moment when he started talking about the president of Turkey, like he was the CEO of a tech startup. TRUMP: I want to thank President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, who’s really a great man. He’s a strong person, a very strong personality, and that’s why he runs such a successful and good company. PSAKI: Running a company, running a country. What’s the difference? They’re both just ways to get rich, at least for Donald Trump.

Psaki added, “It seems the man is basically getting laughed at every day by judges, by world leaders, by European soccer players. Most are responding to him with a collective eye-roll.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

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