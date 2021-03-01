Former Cuomo Aide Accusing Him of Harassment Calls Out His Response: Refusing to ‘Take Responsibility for His Predatory Behavior’

Former Andrew Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett, one of the two women who have accused the New York governor of sexual harassment, has issued a statement calling him out after his attempt at a public apology.

Cuomo said in his statement he is “truly sorry,” and added, “At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good natured way. I do it in public and in private. You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times. I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married. I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business. I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”

Bennett reacted by saying in her statement Monday afternoon, “The Governor has refused to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory behavior.”

She noted how Cuomo only “allow[ed] for a truly independent investigation” after backlash and pressure from other Democrats, including New York attorney general Letitia James.

“These are not the actions of someone who simply feels misunderstood; they are the actions of an individual who wields his power to avoid justice.”

NEWS: Charlotte Bennett, the woman who says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made her uncomfortable with questions about her sex life, issued a statement: “The Governor has refused to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory behavior."https://t.co/VrCEDUT7RZ Full Stmt —> pic.twitter.com/tH0jBySefA — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) March 1, 2021





