Candace Owens brawled with Laura Loomer on Monday over the MAGA latter’s accusations that Hunter Biden’s recent interview with Owens was a bid to aid her efforts to beat French President Emmanuel Macron’s lawsuit against her.

Owens’ interview with Biden on Thursday was surprising to many after her history of comments attacking the former president’s son. The sit-down was shockingly convivial, with Biden repeatedly praising Owens while Owens apologized for her past attacks on him.

Loomer, who has previously come to blows with Owens, claimed on Monday that she believed the podcaster was “cozying up to the Biden family” to gain support for her upcoming motion to dismiss in a high-profile defamation lawsuit filed against Owens by the French President.

Macron filed the lawsuit in the summer of 2025 due to Owens’ repeated assertions and an eight-episode YouTube series claiming that his wife, Brigitte Macron, was born a man. The Macrons sued Owens in the Delaware Superior Court, seeking compensatory and punitive damages in a 22-count complaint that lists Owens’ comments from a variety of media sources where she consistently pushed her claim that Brigitte Macron was a man, along with other wild conspiracy theories about the Macrons’ relationship.

Loomer listed several reasons she believed the Hunter Biden podcast appearance was related to the lawsuit, writing that the judge in the suit was appointed by Delaware Governor John Carney Jr. (D) before listing his ties to former president Joe Biden.

“This means Carney, who appointed the judge overseeing Candace Owens’ defamation case, knows Hunter Biden, in addition to knowing the judge,” she wrote in a lengthy post. “I believe this is why Candace Owens is cozying up to the Biden family one month before her motion to dismiss hearing. She’s likely hoping her closeness to the Biden family and their relationship with the former Governor of Delaware who appointed the judge overseeing her case will win her favor with the judge or win her favor in Delaware if her case goes to trial.”

EXCLUSIVE: 🚨 Is Candace Owens using Hunter Biden to influence the outcome of the defamation lawsuit filed against her by The Macrons In Delaware? 🚨 The hearing for the motion to dismiss Candace Owens’s @RealCandaceO defamation lawsuit that was filed against her by the… pic.twitter.com/fLV4MH6ggm — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 25, 2026

Both women have a long history of pushing widely debunked conspiracy theories.

Owen hit back at Loomer hours later, calling the Trump advisor a “rabid Hyena” before excoriating Loomer’s previous claims that Owen’s might flee the country over the lawsuit.

“LMAO. Can someone with an IQ above 40 explain to this rabid hyena what a jurisdictional argument is in court so that she can avoid slapping “EXCLUSIVE!” on her mental disfigurations in the future?” wrote Owens. “It may also help her understand why no one needs to “flee the country” or “hide assets” at the Vatican before a first hearing (last month’s schizophrenic musings).”

The two continued to trade barbs over X throughout the day, with Loomer doubling down on her claims about the Biden interview while Owens mocked her in a lengthy post slamming her intelligence.

“The problem with Larry Loomer isn’t her mental illness,” wrote Owens. “It’s the stupidity paired with it.”

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