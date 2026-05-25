Trump Jokes About ‘Not Too Many’ Donalds Dying in War

President Donald Trump joked that few service members named Donald were buried at the historic military cemetery where he delivered a Memorial Day address.

Trump spoke at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to honor fallen U.S. military members, including those laid to rest at the site of his speech. After praising the family members of deceased veterans who attended the address, the president noted the names of some of the military personnel buried at the cemetery, chuckling when his own name came up in the list.

“Four hundred thousand souls rest on these grounds, these beautiful grounds,” Trump said.

He continued:

In this sacred soil, which is first consecrated in the hours of America’s greatest division to be eternal symbol, national unity. It cannot be by chance alone that the very first service laid to rest here in this place of supreme sacrifice was a Union soldier by the name of Private Christman. Private William Henry Christman of Pennsylvania, who died, 19 years old. He was a great young man, they say. Beside him are more than eighteen thousand other young men named William, over twenty thousand named John, over thirteen thousand named James—joined over time by Isaacs, Elijahs, Earls, Hanks, Helens, Juans, Margarets, Marius, Donalds—not too many– and others whose names tell the true story of American greatness.

The president’s words ring true to his own personal history of consistent draft deferments during the Vietnam War. The move sparked controversy during his first term and was recently reignited due to Trump’s war with Iran and his frequent comments about Vietnam while discussing his latest military conflict.

“I would’ve won Vietnam very quickly,” the president told CNBC’s Squawk Box in April.

Trump deferred the draft four times while attending college, and an additional time after graduation, due to a diagnosis of “bone spurs” given to him by a family doctor. That medical claim has since been called into question by that doctor’s daughter, who told press in 2018 the diagnosis was “a favor.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

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