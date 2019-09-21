Fox Business host Trish Regan dismissed concerns stemming from a high-level intelligence official’s whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump, saying that if Trump did, in fact, directly pressure a foreign government to investigate one of his potential 2020 election rivals for corruption that “it seems appropriate.”

Regan’s comments came in the wake of ongoing revelations involving the whistleblower complaint that has been blocked from Congress by White House officials. In the latest part of the saga, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Trump repeatedly pushed the new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to re-open an abandoned investigation of Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, during a July phone call between the two world leaders.

“If there’s some funny business going on, the American people deserve to know about it,” Regan said. “It seems appropriate.”

Regan’s guest, conservative talk radio host Buck Sexton, agreed, and claimed that Trump would be well within his Constitutional powers to forcefully solicit a foreign government into investigating a US politician, even if that person might also be opposing Trump in the 2020 election.

“Nothing has been confirmed yet,” Sexton pointed out, without noting that the lack of public information about the complaint so far is, in part, because the White House and Trump’s acting Director of National Intelligence have suppressed the complaint. “If the president said to a foreign leader, foreign head of state, you should investigate corruption. The fact that it might implicate someone the Democrats like doesn’t mean the president is not allowed to do that. The president is allowed to say ‘Have you looked into this?'”

These right-wing media claims about Joe Biden’s alleged corruption are nothing new, however, and have been resuscitated just as the whistleblower scandal around Trump has magnified. They also have been reported on in the past and found to be lacking in credibility. For example, the central charge that Biden intentionally withheld a $1 billion aid package to force the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor in order to protect his son from corruption charges was judged as false and given “Three Pinocchios” by the Washington Post back in May.

Watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

