Fox Business host Trish Regan and Fox and Friends host Pete Hegseth laughed it up over the fact that President Donald Trump’s “big, bold idea” to buy Greenland will likely not come to fruition.

Hegseth was appearing as a guest on Trish Regan Primetime, and weighed in on the president’s abrupt postponement of an upcoming trip to Denmark, to which Greenland belongs as an autonomous region. Trump had just posted the news of his aborted trip on Twitter and effectively blamed the move on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s public spurning of his trial balloon.

“So he called her out. The Danes don’t want to sell so he’s not interested in meeting,” Regan noted in reference to Trump. “What’s your reaction?”

“Trish, I wanted Greenland. I was kind of in on it,” Hegseth said, to which Regan quickly yelled back, “I did too!” The pair then fell into a bout of mutual laughter about buying the massive, ice-covered island that is home to more than 50,000 indigenous Greenlandic Inuit people as well as the US Air Force’s Thule Air Base.

“It’s one of these big, bold ideas that no one would have thought of, that the modern era mostly bats aside and says would never happen” Hegseth added in earnest. “But, hey, maybe it’s just an initial rebuff. Maybe it’s part of their negotiations: ‘Hey, we want a better price for Greenland.’ You never know.”

“OK, well, you know, she is welcome back when she is ready to negotiate,” Regan mused, picking up on Hegseth’s point.

