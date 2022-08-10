Fox Legal Analyst Says Trump Should Release the FBI Warrant: ‘That’s a Lack of Transparency on the Trump Side’

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley called for more transparency regarding the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago — including from Trump’s team.

In an America Reports segment Wednesday afternoon, Mike Emanuel commented that it had been “about 48 hours after that raid,” but there had been “no public comments” from either Attorney General Merrick Garland or FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“I understand that’s typically their procedures during an ongoing investigation, but this is anything but your typical investigation,” Emanuel asked Turley. “Your thoughts on that?

Turley agreed it wasn’t a “typical situation,” and mentioned a Newsweek report claiming a “confidential informant” had told the FBI what documents were being withheld and where they were located.

“They also say that the FBI wanted to try to lower the profile by conducting the raid while the president was out of town,” Turley continued. “That almost borders on the delusional. I mean, any the first raid in history on a former president’s residence is not going to be a low profile.”

What could have been “low profile,” said Turley, would have been issuing a subpoena “instead of descending upon the home of a former president with dozens of FBI agents.”

“There really is an expectation, for many of us, that Attorney General Garland will come and answer some of these questions as to why the raid was necessary when discussions were going on, why they couldn’t use a subpoena,” he said.

The DOJ could answer “some very basic questions that won’t undermine any investigation,” Turley explained, and that would allow Garland to “shoot down” the speculation that this was “really a pretextual effort to find January 6 material.”

“Are you surprised the former president or somebody on his team has not released the search warrant?” Emanuel asked.

“I am,” said Turley. “And that’s a lack of transparency on the Trump side.”

“They can release certainly the first page of that warrant that was used,” he concluded. “Why wouldn’t you release that? Obviously, they don’t believe that’s in their self-interest, but that is another example of the lack of transparency on both sides. I think they should release that information so that we could try to get a better handle on what has occurred here because there are serious concerns on both sides.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

