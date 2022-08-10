INSIDE JOB: ‘Confidential Informant’ Told FBI Right Where to Look – And What to Look For – In Mar-a-lago Raid, Per Report

In a telling exclusive for Newsweek, Government officials revealed that a “confidential informant” helped provide the basis for the FBI search of former President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-lago resort home.

Monday’s raid on Trump’s Florida residence has shaken up the political landscape and dominated a news media hungry for details. Two Trump lawyers who were on the scene during the search — Christina Bobb and Lindsey Halligan — have said that the warrant they were shown was partly sealed.

An exclusive new report from Newsweek‘s William Arkin sheds new light on the dramatic search and seizure — as much for who is talking as for what they’re saying.

The big reveal is that the FBI had help from inside:

The raid on Mar-a-Lago was based largely on information from an FBI confidential human source, one who was able to identify what classified documents former President Trump was still hiding and even the location of those documents, two senior government officials told Newsweek.

The implications of that bombshell are far-reaching, suggesting a well-placed FBI source within Trumpworld that the public may hear more from in the future. But almost as weighty are the revelations between the lines of the report.

These revelations are not being attributed to some amorphous “person with knowledge,” Arkin gives some heavy-duty identifying info for his sources.

One is described as “a senior Justice Department official who is a 30-year veteran of the FBI.”

The second is “a senior intelligence official who was briefed on the investigation and the operation.”

Much of the reporting is focused on the political “fallout” from the raid, which the officials say the Justice Department thought they were trying hard to avoid. The two sources also sought to put down speculation the raid is connected to Jan. 6:

The [Presidential Records] act, and concerns about the illegal possession of classified “national defense information” are the bases for the search warrant, according to the two sources. The raid had nothing to do with the January 6 investigation or any other alleged wrongdoing by the former president.

The motivations for these revelations are known, to a certainty, only by these sources, but one unmistakable message for Trump appears to be that there’s an informant in Trumpworld.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com