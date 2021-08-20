Fox News’ Aishah Hasnie said Friday that her friends in Afghanistan were “waiting on their death sentence” after the Taliban’s takeover.

Hasnie — a dual citizen of the United States and Pakistan — said the country had become frenetic as residents attempt to to flee or prepare for Taliban rule by burning books and raiding grocery stores. “I have three good friends and … each of their families are in hiding right now, essentially, as they put it, waiting for their death sentence,” she said in a morning segment on Fox.

“A few days ago … one of my friends’ relatives was shot on his way to work,” Hasnie said. “He worked for the Afghani government. [Another] girlfriend’s family actually tried to escape last week via a car, they were trying to cross into Kazakhstan, and they were stopped at the border and told to go home.”

“One of my friends is a former translator for the U.S. military,” she added. “He’s got two brothers in Afghanistan right now who are essentially trapped right now in Kabul. One is with his four kids and his wife, and he’s sitting in a home basically trying to hide out until he gets approval to come to the airport. But once he gets the approval, the question is, how does he physically take his family to the airport? Because there are Taliban checkpoints. One of my girlfriend said there is absolutely no way to cross into any of the neighboring countries. The only possible way could be to go through the mountains, but the Taliban are hiding there as well.”

She also said the Taliban had seized a biometric system provided by the United States. “This is a system that basically uses fingerprints to be able to tell who’s who — and so that’s why we can’t put names and pictures on TV right now, because they could easily be found,” she noted.

Recalling her experience with the Taliban’s 2016 Easter Sunday bomb in Lahore, Pakistan, Hasnie also said it was “not an Afghanistan problem.” The incident killed 72 people.

“I was there when the Pakistani Taliban set off that Easter bomb,” Hasnie said. “It happened right next to my grandmother’s home in a park that I frequented, where I’ve gone to picnics with my family. I was on my way to the airport. I had no cell service, and for about six or seven hours, I had no idea if my mother and father were alive. It’s terrifying and that’s their motive.”

