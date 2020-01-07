Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin expressed deep skepticism and pointed out logical flaws in Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s latest attempt to justify the US airstrike that killed Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, calling the Trump official’s comments “baffling” and “an exaggeration at best.”

Griffin’s scathing criticism came just hours before another Fox News foreign correspondent dismantled Trump Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s comments about targeting Soleimani in a Tuesday press conference, in which Fox reporter Trey Yingst said Esper’s explanation showed a “complete lack of understanding.” Neither Pompeo nor Esper provided any new details to back up the administration claim of an “imminent threat.”

“Secretary of State Pompeo was under continued pressure to prove there was significant justification to order the killing of Qassem Soleimani,” Griffin said. “In his press briefing moments ago, he did not provide any new evidence that a strike on US forces was imminent, but talked about Iran’s involvement in Afghanistan and its support for the Taliban’s Haqqani network, which is baffling and an exaggeration at best given that Pakistan is well known to be the main force backing the Haqqani network. Pompeo also scoffed that any notion that Soleimani was on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad.”

That reporters from Fox News, where President Donald Trump enjoys sympathetic coverage, are offering such uncompromising, vocal pushback suggests the White House’s explanations for the highly provocative killing are falling far short of an even a basic level of candor.

