Fox Staff Anonymously Revolted By Gutfeld Holocaust Remark: ‘At Any Other Place, His Career Would Be Over’

Fox News staffers were revolted by a comment Greg Gutfeld made to colleague Jessica Tarlov about the Holocaust in defense of the controversial new Florida slavery curriculum — at least, anonymously they were.

Tarlov and her co-hosts debated the newly-approved Florida curriculum on Black history — which includes teaching that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit” — on Monday’s edition of Fox News Channel’s The Five.

That debate included this stunning exchange in which Tarlov — who is Jewish — asks a hypothetical analogizing the Florida standards to a similar premise about the millions slaughtered by the Nazis and Gutfeld had a quick reply:

JESSICA TARLOV: I do think that she read the whole thing, and I think that it’s an incredibly complex piece when you look at it, 191 passages. You have some good… And frankly, I’m just fundamentally uncomfortable with the sentence that Blacks benefited at all from this. And. You know, it made me think of someone. Obviously, I’m not Black, but I’m Jewish. Would someone say about the Holocaust, for instance, that there were some benefits for Jews? Right? While they were hanging out in concentration camps. You learned a strong work ethic, right? Maybe you learned a new skill. GREG GUTFELD: Did you ever read ‘Man’s Search for Meaning’? Vik Frankel talks about how you had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills. You had to be useful. Utility, utility kept you alive!

The remark drew a lengthy rebuke from the Auschwitz Museum and from President Joe Biden’s press team. And according to The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona — a Mediaite alum — Fox insiders were also “disgusted.”

Baragona rounded up some of the public fallout but also included these choice cuts from anonymous Fox employees, including a producer:

“Obviously, it is a disgusting thing to say, same with Jesse’s remarks on the matter,” one Fox News producer said. “Just generally speaking, I’m amazed that FOX has any ability to retain employees from multicultural backgrounds. Our workplace is shockingly diverse given the vitriol that often makes it to the air. Understand that they’re likely here for the same reasons I am, these jobs are scarce, but I can’t help but feel awful for them because they undoubtedly see this nonsense and can’t do anything to stop it.” Another reporter merely told The Daily Beast “yikes” when asked to react to Gutfeld’s remarks, while a network insider suggested there was a “lot of internal worry” about the host’s latest controversy, especially since he just recently made the move to primetime. “At any other place, his career would be over,” the insider added.

White House Deputy Press Secretary and Senior Communications Adviser Andrew Bates trashed Gutfeld in a statement emailed to Mediaite Tuesday afternoon, writing:

“What Fox News allowed to be said on their air yesterday – and has so far failed to condemn – is an obscenity. In defending a horrid, dangerous, extreme lie that insults the memory of the millions of Americans who suffered from the evil of enslavement, a Fox News host told another horrid, dangerous and extreme lie that insults the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the evils of the Holocaust. Let’s get something straight that the American people understand full well and that is not complicated: there was nothing good about slavery; there was nothing good about the Holocaust. Full stop. Americans deserve to be brought together, not torn apart with poison. And they deserve the truth and the freedom to learn, not book bans and lies.”

Fox News declined to comment for this story.

