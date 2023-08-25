Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Absolutely Dismembers Vivek Ramaswamy In Brutal Interrogation Over Debate Comments

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade relentlessly buried GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy with a brutal grilling over policy positions highlighted at the debate this week.

On Wednesday night, eight candidates took the stage for a debate moderated by Fox News anchor Bret Baier and fellow Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on Fox News, during which Ramaswamy bore the brunt of the attacks from other candidates onstage — especially from former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

On Friday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, Kilmeade played a clip of Haley torching Ramaswamy, then spent a solid four minutes absolutely flaying him on foreign policy — even tossing in a somewhat kind word for President Joe Biden at the end by observing that the president’s support for defending Taiwan exceeds that of his own State Department:

NIKKI HALEY: When you talk about Ukraine, understand that Americans are divided on what we should be doing with Ukraine. But Vivek was completely wrong to say that we have to choose between the border or protecting our national security. We do it all. We do it all to make sure we keep Americans safe.

BRIAN KILMEADE: So she went on there. Taiwan. Stop Russia. There is a message to China because they are inextricably linked.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: So, look, I respect Ambassador Haley and her experiences, but I respectfully disagree with her. And I think the existing foreign policy establishment has gotten it wrong for so long. They’re getting it wrong here, too. We are driving Russia further into China’s hands.

BRIAN KILMEADE: They invaded. They invaded Ukraine. They, they invaded Ukraine. Just give them the 20% of the country?

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Well, here’s what I would say. Just like Nixon did not trust Mao, we still had to pull Mao Zedong out of the hands of the USSR. I don’t trust Putin any more than Putin. Trust me.

BRIAN KILMEADE: Do you want to take his word that he’ll divorce himself from China?

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: No, I will not take his word. I will make him actually abide by an agreement with the United States with hard conditions attached to it. If they resume joint military exercises with China, there will be consequences in my deal with them. We will immediately then look at other actions that actually put Russia in a tougher spot than they are even now. Maximum pressure campaign. But what I’ve said is we can actually go the other direction, reopen economic relations with Russia, freeze the current lines of control, make a commitment that NATO will not admit U.S..

BRIAN KILMEADE: So let Russia take 20% of the country. They took it! They just took it! And you say —

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: The reality is —

BRIAN KILMEADE: Let him have it?

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: What do we get in return? But the reality realities, what we get in return for. I’m going to I’m keeping my eyes on the prize. Brian, here’s the eye on the prize. The Russia-China alliance is the greatest threat the United States faces. There is not a single candidate in either party who has offered a coherent plan of how to disband that alliance. I have, and I want to use the Ukraine war as a chance to bring that alliance apart. That will be the single greatest advance —

BRIAN KILMEADE: We’re watching the Russian army deconstructed before our eyes. We’re watching the Russian army deconstructed before our eyes without any American blood. They are the aggressors, and our foreign policy did win us the Cold War, which I assume you know.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Yes, in the modern Cold War, Brian, that the old establishment needs to wake up and see is that the USSR doesn’t exist anymore. But Communist China does. And unlike the USSR, we now depend on Communist China for our modern way of life. If that had been a Russian spy balloon flying over half the United States, we would have shot it down in an instant and ratcheted up sanctions. But because it was a Chinese spy balloon, we’re scared. So we didn’t do it.

STEVE DOOCY: Right.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: And the reality is China is bolder because they know Russia is in their camp. Russia does have the levers.

BRIAN KILMEADE: You will never separate them!

AINSLEY EARHARDT: You want to embolden China even more and allow them to take Taiwan.

BRIAN KILMEADE: Give them away?

AINSLEY EARHARDT: You said you were fine basically with China taking Taiwan?

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: That’s actually not what I said.

AINSLEY EARHARDT: What did you say? Clarify!

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: But we’re having this discussion. What I said is there isn’t a single candidate in the Republican Party who has had the courage to say what I’ve said, which is we will defend the Taiwan. Right now, the US policy of strategic ambiguity doesn’t allow establishment politicians to say that the US policy in both parties is a one China policy. I say move beyond that to strategic clarity. I said we will defend Taiwan at least until we have semiconductor independence in this country.

(CROSSTALK)

BRIAN KILMEADE: And then we let them take it.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: It. We’ll reevaluate. All right, Brian, I will remind you that the US policy right now is a one China policy. Donald Trump was derided for picking up a phone call from the Taiwanese president. That’s how pathetic our current policy is. I think we should be clear that we will defend Taiwan.

BRIAN KILMEADE: Believe it or not, this president keeps saying we are, he is different from his State Department.