Gallup Poll: 78% of Vaccine Hesitant Adults in U.S. Are Unlikely to Change Their Minds

A recent Gallup poll found that the vast majority of Americans who are not planning on getting vaccinated against Covid-19 are unlikely to change their minds.

The survey, conducted May 18-23 and released early Monday, found that 60% of respondents said they are fully vaccinated, 4% have been partially vaccinated and 24% said they do not plan to be vaccinated. Of the 24%, nearly all said they would not change their decision.

Of the vaccine-hesitant, 78% told Gallup they are unlikely to reconsider their plans, including 51% who said that changing their mind was “not likely at all.” Only 2% said they are very likely to reconsider and 19% said they are somewhat likely to get vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 63.5% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose. The Biden administration set a goal of getting at least 70% of adults partially vaccinated by July 4. According to Gallup, the approximate “ceiling on vaccination could be about 80% of U.S. adults,” including “the 76% who are already vaccinated or plan to be plus the 5% who do not plan to get vaccinated but say they are at least somewhat likely to change their mind.”

Researchers have said between 70-85% of people need immunity (either from antibodies acquired from being sick or from the vaccine) to cause the virus to peter out. However, disproportionate vaccination rates across different states and communities could hinder progress.

The poll found that vaccine hesitancy largely varies between demographics. Gallup found that 46% of Republicans do not plan to get vaccinated, compared to 31% of independents and 6% of Democrats. Vaccine hesitancy is also the most common among Americans between 33-54 years old (33%), while only 22% of those younger and 20% of older Americans are reluctant to get vaccinated. Gallup additionally found that those without college degrees are also more likely than college graduates to not get vaccinated, 31% to 12%.

The poll surveyed 3,572 random adults who are members of the Gallup Panel. Gallup made nonresponse adjustments were made by adjusting the sample to match the national demographics based on the most recent Current Population Survey. Its margin of error for any individual sample is ±3% though its margin of error for subgroups is higher.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]