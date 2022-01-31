A Georgia county prosecutor has reportedly asked the FBI for security help following former President Donald Trump’s calls for protests in cities where he’s being investigated.

Trump is being investigated for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

In a letter on Sunday to the head of the FBI’s Atlanta field office, J.C. Hacker – which was obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution – Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wrote, “We must work together to keep the public safe and ensure that we do not have a tragedy in Atlanta similar to what happened at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

“Security concerns were escalated this weekend by the rhetoric of former President Trump at a public event in Conroe, Texas that was broadcast and covered by national media outlets and shared widely on social media,” she added. “His statements were undoubtedly watched by millions.”

During the Saturday rally, Trump railed against the investigations of him nationwide and called for protests.

“If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protests we have ever had in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt,” he said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com