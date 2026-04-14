‘All the Ingredients for a Deal’: Fox’s Bill Hemmer Reports Trump Admin May Soon Reach Agreement With Iran

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer reported President Donald Trump’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is already sending Iranian leaders scrambling to make a deal, one day after the blockade went into effect.

Hemmer started America’s Newsroom off on Tuesday morning by reporting a senior Trump administration official told him “a lot is happening today and tomorrow” regarding a potential deal to end the war.

He read a message from the official saying, “We have all the ingredients for a deal, but it’s not all there yet.” Hemmer then said the official told him the blockade has Iran “really fearful” that its economy will be choked off.

“So watch that now with the U.S. Navy trying to interdict any ships passing in the Strait of Hormuz… up into the Persian Gulf,” Hemmer added. He then held his fingers closely together and said it was a “little bit of something-something” for viewers to stew on.

His report comes two days after Trump announced the blockade, following a marathon negotiating session between Vice President JD Vance and Iranian leaders in Pakistan failed to result in a deal. Vance told reporters after the meeting that the U.S. was seeking an “affirmative commitment” that Iran would not seek a nuclear weapon but that the Iranians were not willing to do so.

Trump’s blockade started at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday. The president has a reported six “red lines” for Iran in order to fully reopen the strait, including ending funding for Islamic terror groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

The New York Post reported a few hours after Hemmer’s story that Trump said peace negotiations with Iran could start again soon.

Trump told the Post’s Caitlin Doornbas “you should stay there” — referring to Islamabad, Pakistan — “because something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go there.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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